Maharashtra stalemate: BJP goes into huddle, a day after governor’s invitation to form government

Out of the 288 Assembly seats, BJP won 105, while the Shiv Sena bagged 56.

The Maharashtra unit of BJP has gone in a huddle on Sunday to discuss government formation, a day after state governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited the party to form the government. The state continues to be in political crisis after the NDA allies BJP and Shiv Sena failed to sort out their differences more than two weeks after the assembly election results were announced.

While the Shiv Sena is demanding a chief minister’s post, BJP maintains that the CM will be from their party.

As per Raj Bhavan, the governor asked caretaker CM Devendra Fadnavis to “indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government”.The statement added that the governor decided to explore the formation of the state government, as no party had come forward to stake claim to form the government. The tenure of the outgoing Assembly ended on November 9.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut maintained that his party would declare its next strategy once no other party is able to form government in the state.

“I welcome the governor’s decision to invite the BJP. The single largest party had to be called. We fail to understand why the BJP did not stake a claim in 24 hours (after results) if it was confident that it had the majority,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

NCP has said that it would vote against the BJP in case of a floor test. Party leader Nawab Malik also pointed out that NCP might think of an “alternative” if the Sena also votes against its NDA partner. He added that the governor must ensure that the BJP has numbers to prove majority and also that there is no horse-trading in case of a floor test.

Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said there was no discussion within his party to support the Shiv Sena to form the government in the state.