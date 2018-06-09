Maharashtra SSC result 2018: Depressed over low score, Nashik girl kills self

Apparently not satisfied with her Class X marks, a 16-year-old city girl allegedly committed suicide here, police said today. (IE)

Apparently not satisfied with her Class X marks, a 16-year-old city girl allegedly committed suicide here, police said today. Sakshi Eknath Bendkule, a resident of Panchavati, hanged herself in her house yesterday afternoon, hours after the declaration of the results of the Class X exams of the Maharashtra Board, a police official said. Bendkule, student of a local school, had cleared the SSC (Class 10) exams by obtaining 56 per cent marks, well below 80 per cent she was expecting, he said.

Soon after she came to know her marks, the teenager went to one of the rooms of her house and hanged herself, the official said. She was rushed to the Nashik Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, police said. The girl’s family is in a state of shock.

Her father Eknath Bendkule said the family members were satisfied with Sakshi Bendkule’s result and they had even congratulated her for clearing the exams held in March. Sakshi Bendkule’s marks were below her expectations and this may have led her to take the extreme step, he said.