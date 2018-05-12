Maharashtra: Shops, vehicles set ablaze after clashes in Aurangabad; section 144 imposed

Many shops were gutted and several vehicles were set ablaze after clashes between two groups in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad on Friday night. (Source: ANI)

Many shops were gutted and several vehicles were set ablaze after clashes between two groups in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad on Friday night. The police had use teargas shells to bring things under control and section 144 has been imposed in the city. The section prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area. It is being reported that around 100 shops were gutted on Saturday morning after the situation turned violent. However, there is no official word on the damage of property or loss of life.

Clashes ensued between 2 groups after illegal water connection to a ‘religious place’ was reportedly disconnected. Several parts city witnessed youths from two groups taking to streets and attacking each other with some pelting stones. Several vehicles were also burnt.

Various footages of the clashes are being shared on social media platforms. The violence has reportedly left at least 10 policemen injured.

Appealing for peace, Aurangabad CP Milind Bharambe said: “I appeal to the citizens to maintain peace, do not take law in your own hands. If one group is pelting stones, the other group is requested to keep calm not respond in kind, the police is doing its duty. Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed, if group of people are found to be breaking the curfew we will take strict action against them.”

Aurangabad CP Milind Bharambe appeals for peace. Section 144 of the CrPC imposed in Aurangabad city. Situation has been brought under control.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/tUJqyEDSnQ — Rashmi Rajput (@RashmiRajput123) May 12, 2018

Several people took to Twitter to report about the incident including president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

“Communal Riot Aurangabad,shops have burned ,report of death 1 person due to police firing shops near Shahganj Masjid, Angori Bagh ,Nawabpura damaged @CMOMaharashtra should order a probe especially the role Racchu PAHELWAN ,send additional forces Peace must prevail,” he tweeted.

“I have requested Advocate Khizar Patel to ensure that people whose shops are burned/damaged must give a complaint to concerned PS & get FIR registered, MIM party Will inshallah provide Aid & relief through its MIM relief Trust but request people to maintain peace,” Owaisi added in another tweet.