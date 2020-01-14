Maharashtra shocker: Nawab Malik’s brother Kaptan Malik seen thrashing labourers in Mumbai

Kaptan Malik is a corporator in Kurla and a member of the NCP, which is part of the coalition government in Maharashtra led by Uddhav Thackeray.

In a shocking case of VVIP racism, senior NCP leader Nawab Malik’s brother Kaptan Malik was on Tuesday caught on camera thrashing labourers in Mumbai. A video of the incident shows Malik approaching a group of men sitting at what appears to be a construction site and then slapping at least two of them. Justifying the violence, Malik reportedly said that the labourers had dug up the road without having any work permit. As per his Twitter bio, Kaptan Malik is a corporator in Kurla and a member of the NCP, which is part of the coalition government in Maharashtra led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Asked about his reaction to his brother’s act, Nawab Malik, who is also a minister in Maharashtra, said that nobody has the right to take the law into his or her own hands. “If someone has broken any law, action should be taken against him. The labourers should file a case and it is the responsibility of the police to take action,” Nawab Malik said speaking to Times Now.

Nawab Malik is a powerful politician and currently cabinet minister in the Uddhav Thackerey-led government. Four-time MLA, Nawab Malik is also the state chief of NCP. Kaptan Malik is not the only politician in acting with such impunity while dealing with people or government officials. Last year in November, some MNS workers threatened a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation engineer who was removing illegal banners in Dadar.

Last year, BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who is also the son of Kailash Vijayvargiya, had thrashed a civic official in Indore. Kailash Vijayvargiya, too, has been caught on camera threatening the government officials on many occasions. Just last week, the BJP leader said addressing a rally in West Bengal that his party was preparing a list of officials who were targeting saffron party workers. “Once we come to power, we will deal with these officials,” he said.