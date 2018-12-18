Maharashtra shivers as temperature drops, Dhule coldest at 6.8 degree Celsius

By: | Published: December 18, 2018 12:49 PM

Nashik, the largest city in the region comprising five districts, recorded a temperature at 8.5 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours ending Monday evening.

Maharashtra, Maharashtra cold, Maharashtra weather, Maharashtra temperature, dhule, nashik temperature, nashik weather, mumbai weatherIn Nashik, citizens are seen enjoying gentle sunlight by relishing hot tea at roadside kiosks. (Representational Image)

North Maharashtra shivered as minimum temperatures dipped across the region with Dhule city being the coldest at 6.8 degree Celsius, officials said Tuesday.

“Jalgaon, Nandurbar and Ahmednagar districts in the region also recorded low temperatures”, a Met official said, adding that there would be no respite from the cold wave-like conditions for the next few days.

Farmers in Nashik district, called as the Wine Capital of India, expressed apprehensions that cold weather might damage grapes.

Residents of these cities are fighting cold by lighting bonfires and putting on woollens.

In Nashik, citizens are seen enjoying gentle sunlight by relishing hot tea at roadside kiosks.

The sale of sweaters, woollen caps and blankets has also gone up.

