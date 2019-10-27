Maharashtra: Shiv Sena wants written promise from BJP over 50-50 power sharing formula

File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. The party has demanded a written assurance from BJP that it will implement the formula for equal sharing of power in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena has demanded a written assurance from ally BJP that it will implement the formula for equal sharing of power in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik told news agency PTI on Saturday that party chief Uddhav Thackeray has said the BJP should give a written assurance about implementing the power sharing formula arrived at in the presence of BJP chief Amit Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“Discussions on formation of government can take place after the BJP gives the assurance,” Sarnaik said after all the 56 newly-elected MLAs met Uddhav at his residence in Mumbai.

At the meeting, the Sena MLAs also demanded that Uddhav’s son and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya be made next Chief Minister. A Sena MLA told news agency PTI that Uddhav said that he had other options open but was not interested in exploring them as the BJP and Sena were bound by Hindutva ideology.

The MLAs met Thackeray two days after the result of the Assembly election was announced. The Shiv Sena won 56 seats, seven less than in 2014. The BJP won 105 seats, 17 less than its 2014 tally. A political party or an alliance needs the support of 144 MLAs in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to form the government and the BJP-led alliance has the majority in the House.

On the day of the verdict, Uddhav had reminded the BJP of fifty-fifty formula for power sharing which he said was agreed upon by Shah and Fadnavis ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

According to reports, the formula contemplates the post of CM rotating between the two parties.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah always projected Fadnavis as the face of the ruling alliance during the poll campaign.

There are also voices within the Sena demanding that Aaditya Thackeray, 29, should become the Chief Minister. Aaditya is the first member of the Thackeray family to contest and win an election. He won from Worli in the Mumbai-Thane region.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis said that the BJP was the single largest party and the BJP-led alliance will provide a stable government. He said that the process of government formation will start after Diwali.