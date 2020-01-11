Maharashtra: Shiv Sena to hold felicitation function for Uddhav Thackeray on January 23

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

The Shiv Sena will hold a felicitation function for Maharashtra Chief Minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra on January 23 on the birth anniversary of late patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray.

Transport minister Anil Parab, who has organised the function, said everyone was happy Uddhav Thackeray had fulfilled his promise to the late Sena supremo that a Sainik would one day be chief minister of Maharashtra.

“Shiv Sainiks are happy that Uddhavji has fulfilled his promise. The programme at MMRDA grounds in BKC is being held by Sainiks and prominent personalities will attend,” he told PTI.

On being asked if leaders from allies Congress and NCP would be invited, Parab said details were being worked out. Incidentally, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray is slated to hold his party’s first state-level convention on January 23 and is expected to announce a new roadmap to revive political fortunes.

The MNS chief had met former chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis recently, giving rise to speculation of a new alignment after old ally Sena hopped over to form a team with the Congress-NCP.