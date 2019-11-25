Maharashtra: Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress stake claim to form govt, submit letter to Governor

Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP leaders submit letter of support by MLAs to Raj Bhawan officials. (Photo/ANI)

Maharashtra politics news: Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday staked claim to form government in Maharashtra and submitted the letter of support by MLAs to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The three-party alliance claims that it has the majority in the Assembly. The move has come two days after BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar took oath as the CM and deputy CM respectively in a stunning early morning development last Saturday.

Stumped by Ajit Pawar’s decision to support the BJP, his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar described the decision as his nephew’s own and later removed him from the post of leader of NCP legislature party.

Sena, Congress, NCP’s staking claim to form government in Maharashtra has come at a time when the Supreme Court is hearing their plea against the BJP’s coup raising questions over the decision of the state Governor to administer oath of office to Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in a clandestine manner.

The parties have demanded the Supreme Court to pass a judgment ordering an immediate Floor Test in Maharashtra.

The BJP told the top court that it has letter of support from 170 MLAs, including 54 from the Nationalist Congres Party.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar claimed that the letter with signatures of his party MLAs was originally collected for the Shiv Sena-led alliance, however, Ajit Pawar obtained it fraudulently and present it before the Governor to facilitate his swearing-in.