Maharashtra: Shiv Sena-led MVA government institutes new IT excellence award named after Rajiv Gandhi

Days after the BJP-led central government dropped former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s name from the prestigious Khel Ratna Award, the Maharashtra government has come out with a new award to honour the former PM. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is a coalition alliance between Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP.

“As the Minister of State for IT, Maharashtra, it fills my heart with pride to announce that the MVA Government has declared an award on 20th August 2021 in the name of Late Shri. Rajiv Gandhi Ji to encourage organizations excelling in the IT sector in Maharashtra,” Satej D Patil, Minister of State for Home (Urban), Housing, Transport, IT, and Parliamentary Affairs in the Maharashtra government, informed in a tweet.

Patil said that the award will be a ‘lasting tribute’ to Rajiv Gandhi for his pioneering work in the technology sector in India. The Rajiv Gandhi IT Excellence Award will be given to organisations doing commendable work in the information technology sector.

The decision to institute the award was taken in a meeting chaired by Patil, a senior Congress leader in the state.

The move can be seen as a countermeasure to the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with regard to the renaming of the Khel Ratna Award. The move to rename Khel Ratna came days after the Indian Men’s hockey team won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Congress as well as the Shiv Sena had condemned the move by the Modi government to rename the Khel Ratna award, terming it a politically motivated move. The Shiv Sena had said that instead of renaming the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the government should have announced a bigger award in the name of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand.

However, Patil said that the Maharashtra government’s decision has nothing to do with the Khel Ratna award controversy. He claimed that a decision on the IT excellence award had been taken a month ago and the proposal was cleared by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.