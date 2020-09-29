Maharashtra: Shiv Sena backs call to scrap reservation for all over non-implementation of Maratha quota law

Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is of the view that Maratha and Dhangar communities must get their respective reservations, the editorial said. (Photo source: IE)

Shiv Sena on Tuesday termed as “revolutionary” BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale’s suggestion that reservations should be based on merit and economic criteria.

Bhosale, a direct descendant of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has backed a merit-based approach to quota, saying he was for scrapping of reservations based on caste and making them based on economic and merit criteria.

Warning that the “intense displeasure” among Marathas may spiral out of control, Bhosale on Sunday said if the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government failed to get the Maratha quota law implemented in the state, then reservation for all communities ought to be scrapped.

“In such a situation, it is revolutionary for Chhatrapati Udayanraje to call for scrapping reservations of all communities and adopting a merit-based approach,” an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.

Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is of the view that Maratha and Dhangar communities must get their respective reservations, the editorial said.

Referring to BJP MP Sambhaji Raje’s remarks that those coming in the way of Maratha quota should be beaten up, the editorial said, “Nobody should construe the views expressed by the kings from Satara (Bhosale) and Kolhapur (Sambhaji Raje) as divergent opinion.”

“All should ensure that Maharashtra, created by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through hard work and valour, is not torn on caste lines,” the Sena mouthpiece said.

There is no dispute between the two royal families on the Maratha quota issue, it said.

The Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the law on quota for Maratha community in jobs and education.

The Sena said opposition parties in Maharashtra are committing treachery with the Maratha community by blaming the state government for the courts decision.

“This is not the time to engage in recrimination, but to resolve the quota issue in a united manner,” it said.