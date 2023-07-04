scorecardresearch
Maharashtra: Seven killed, 28 injured as container rams into vehicles in Dhule

Seven people have lost their lives and 28 others are injured in a devastating accident in Dhule, Maharashtra after a container collided with multiple vehicles.

Written by Aastha Monga
According to the Maharashtra Highway Police, the container crashed into several vehicles before overturning, resulting in the devastating loss of life and leaving many injured. (Photo: Twitter-ANI)

In a tragic incident, seven people lost their lives, and 28 others sustained injuries when a container collided with multiple vehicles in the Shirpur taluka of Dhule district in Maharashtra.

According to the Maharashtra Highway Police, the container crashed into several vehicles before overturning, resulting in the devastating loss of life and leaving many injured.

“Seven people died and 28 others were injured after a container hit several vehicles and later got overturned,” Maharashtra Highway Police said.

This incident comes after another tragic accident that occurred just days ago on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg Expressway in Buldhana City. In that incident, a vehicle caught fire, claiming the lives of 25 passengers. These consecutive accidents have brought the issue of road safety to the forefront and sparked concerns among the authorities and citizens alike.

The local authorities and police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision in Dhule, while the video on ANI suggests that the container collided with multiple vehicles before overturning, causing significant damage and loss of life. However, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

(With agency inputs)

Maharashtra

First published on: 04-07-2023 at 17:16 IST

