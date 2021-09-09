Maharashtra Sadan case: Chhagan Bhujbal, son discharged by special court

Bhujbal had also claimed that the allegations were made due to wrong calculations and the exchequer did not suffer any loss due to the project. (Express Photo)

A special court in Mumbai today discharged Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal and his son in connection with the alleged Maharashtra Sadan scam case being probed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. The special court today discharged Bhujbal, his son Pankaj, nephew Sameer and five other accused.

The ACB had registered a case in 2015 against Bhujbal and 16 others on the accusation that they favoured a developer firm for a project on land owned by the Regional Transport Office. Bhujbal was then PWD minister between 2004 to 2014. While those linked to the firm were discharged last month, the court discharged the remaining accused including Bhujbal today. It was alleged that the project was given to the developer in lieu of the construction of Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi and the RTO building in Tardeo in Mumbai.

Bhujbal’s counsel had argued that no evidence was presented to show irregularities or corruption by him as the then deputy chief minister and the state minister of the Public Works Department. Bhujbal had also claimed that the allegations were made due to wrong calculations and the exchequer did not suffer any loss due to the project.

The NCP leader had also claimed that the final decision with regards to the project was taken by the Cabinet Infrastructure Committee chaired by then Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. He claimed to have had no role in granting the developer the project as the company was selected way back in 1998.

Based on the ACB case, the Enforcement Directorate had also registered a case that is still pending. The ED had arrested Bhujbal in March 2016 and the Bombay High Court had granted bail to him in 2018.