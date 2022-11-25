Maharashtra: Rs 20 crore compensation paid to those whose cattle died in Lumpy Skin Disease outbreak

The Maharashtra government paid a compensation of Rs 20.12 crore to 7,909 cattle owners as their cattle died in the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) outbreak in the state.

According to a statement issued by the animal husbandry department, a total of 20,361 infected animals died. The outbreak erupted in September. However the disease has been going down in Maharashtra.

Out of the 2,98,285 infected farm animals, 2,19,657 recovered after the treatment, said the statement, published by The Indian Express. Lumpy Skin Disease is a highly infectious dermal disease found in farm animals, but it is said to be curable if treated promptly. It is a skin related viral disease of bovines which is not transmitted to human beings.

Instructions have been issued by Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh to implement a ‘Majha Gotha, Swachh Gotha’ campaign to check the spread of the disease.

A state-level task force observed that sending cattle for grazing in herds and providing public watering facilities were also responsible for the spread of the Lumpy Skin Disease.

In an official statement, Singh called for an awareness drive to stop sending cattles for grazing in herds and for public watering facilities till LSD is brought under control.

He said that veterinary practitioners should treat infected animals according to the revised protocol of Maharashtra Animal and Fisheries Science University dated October 17.

Meanwhile, 138.47 lakh animals have been inoculated for free. Maharashtra has finished 98.96% of the vaccination and 144.12 lakh vaccine doses are available to date.