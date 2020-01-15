Maharashtra: Rs 10 ‘Shivbhojan’ meal scheme to be launched on January 26

Bhujbal said plans are afoot to open more than 50 such outlets in the state.

The Maharashtra government will launch its Rs 10 meal scheme, named ‘Shivbhojan’, in every district collectorate in the state from January 26, Food and Civil Supply Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Tuesday.

The launch will be at the hands of respective guardian ministers in each district, he added. “The state government would like to appoint women’s self help groups (SHGs) to run the Shivbhojan scheme. The government will prepare a special software to maintain records and help in coordination,” he informed.

