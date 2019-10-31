Maharashtra: RPI leader Ramdas Athawale backs Devendra Fadnavis as CM, wants to see him in office for 5 years

RPI leader Ramdas Athawale with Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray. (File Phot)

Republican Party of India chief and Union minister Ramdas Athawale has backed BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’ candidature for Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the second consecutive term. Athawale, whose party the RPI is a constituent of the NDA, said that he wants to see a person on the top post who can serve the state for a full five-year term.

Backing Fadnavis, who completed a full five-year term in the office, Athawale said, “The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has got a clear majority. Yesterday, Devendra Fadnavis was elected BJP legislative party leader. We have decided to support his name for chief minister as he is the only frontrunner for us.”

“We want one chief minister who continues for the entire five-year term,” he added.

Athawale had earlier this week asked the Shiv Sena to accept the deputy CM’s post and let Fadnavis continue as the CM for one more term. Fadnavis is the only politician in the last 47 years and second in the history of Maharashtra who has completed five years in office.

Fadnavis was elected as the BJP legislature party leader on Wednesday by the newly elected 105 MLAs of the party. He is all set to occupy the CM’s post once again, but unease in the alliance has put the talks of government formation on back seat.

The Shiv Sena is adamant on its demand of a 50-50 formula which apparently means the two parties will chief ministership for 2.5 years each. The BJP, however, has categorically stated that Fadnavis will continue as the CM for five years. The party has openly stated that it was ready to offer the Deputy CM post to Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The alliance has the support of 161 MLAs in the 288-member Legislative House. Several independents and regional parties have also extended support to the both BJP and Shiv Sena. In the current House, which is yet to take charge, the BJP has 105 MLAs while the Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs.