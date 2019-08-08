Maharashtra: Rescue boat carrying over 30 people capsizes in flood-hit Sangli, 9 killed

NDRF personnel shifting residents to safer place due to overflowing Krishna river during monsoon season, in Sangli (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra flood update: The Maharashtra police on Thursday recovered nine bodies after a rescue boat they were travelling in overturned in the flood-hit Sangli district. According to reports, there were 27 to 30 villagers on the boat. The authorities have rescued 16 people so far and the operation to trace others is still underway.

The tragedy occurred near Brahmanal village in Palus tehsil’s when a local boat was carrying people to a safer place following a heavy downpour. Brahmanal village is located on the banks of the Krishna river, which is in spate after the heavy rains in the area.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Deepak Mhaisekar, Divisional Commissioner of Pune division said, “A boat overturned near Bhamnal in Palus block of Sangli district. There were 27-30 villagers on that boat. So far, 9 bodies have been recovered, and 16 people have been rescued. Rest still missing.”

“It was a rescue boat of locals who were trying to take people from flooded area to safer place. 9 bodies taken out till now. 10-12 are feared dead. Search for rest is on. Search & rescue operation on,” said Milind Bharambe, Special Inspector General (Law and Order), Maharashtra Police.

Normal life has been affected in several parts of western Maharashtra following heavy rains. District prison in Sangli also witnessed a flood-like situation which forced the authorities to shift prisoners to its upper floor.

Over 1.32 lakh flood-affected people have been shifted to safer places in Pune, Satara, Solapur, Sangli, and Kolhapur till Wednesday. In Solapur district, around 2,500 people were shifted to the temple town of Pandharpur after the discharge of water from Ujani dam. In Satara, over 6,000 people were evacuated in Wai, Karad and Mahabaleshwar hill town.

A joint team comprises Army, Navy and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were conducting rescue and search operations in Kolhapur and Sangli. The state has received 104 percent of average rain in June- August period in western Maharashtra and Konkan regions.