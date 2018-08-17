Maharashtra: Rains back in Nashik district after break

​​​
After a break of few days, rains returned to the Nashik city and its adjoining areas in North Maharashtra.

August 17, 2018
Maharashtra, Maharashtra rain, nashik rain, monsoon in nashik, rainfall in maharashtra, irrigation department of nashik Rains lashed Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Sinnar and Dindori tehsils, among others, according to reports reaching district headquarters here today. (IE)

After a break of few days, rains returned to the Nashik city and its adjoining areas in North Maharashtra. The Nashik city and almost all the 15 tehsils of the district experienced good rain since yesterday. Rains lashed Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Sinnar and Dindori tehsils, among others, according to reports reaching district headquarters here today. The irrigation department has released 4,172 cusec of water from the Darna dam and 1,012 cusec from the Gangapur dam following heavy downpour in their catchment areas, official sources said.

Rainfall figures (in mm) recorded in the last 24-hour ended at 8 this morning were: Nashik (27.2 mm), Igatpuri (65), Trimbakeshwar (46), Dindori (14), Peint (101), Niphad (54.2), Sinnar (26.4), Chandvad (54), Deola (43.4), Nandgaon (60), Malegaon (64), Yeola (59), Baglan (57), Kalwan (57) and Surgana (86). The district has recorded a total of 814.2 mm of rains since the beginning of the monsoon this year, said the sources.

