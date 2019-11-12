Maharashtra New Govt Formation: PM Modi convenes emergency Cabinet meet, President’s rule on cards

PM Narendra Modi convenes emergency Cabinet meet to discuss political situation in Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called an emergency Union Cabinet meet today amid the unending stalemate in government formation in Maharashtra. The meeting comes soon after reports claimed that the Maharashtra Governor had briefed the Centre on the prevailing political situation in the state, and possibly recommended the imposition of President’s rule. It is expected that the Union Cabinet will explore the possibility of President’s rule in the state as no party has the required numbers to form the government.

Multiple media reports said that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has already sent a report regarding the imposition of the President’s rule to the Centre. On Monday evening, the Governor had asked the Nationalist Congress party of Sharad Pawar to show intent to form the government. This came after the Shiv Sena’s request for additional time to muster the numbers was denied by Koshiyari. Pawar has time till 8.30 PM to show that he has the numbers.

The Cabinet meeting has been convened by PM Modi as he is leaving for Brazil to attend the BRICS Summit in Brasilia, Brazil. The PM will be out of the country for the next two days and it is expected that a decision, if any, could come soon.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has said that it will approach the Supreme Court if President’s rule is imposed in the state before the deadline given to the NCP ends to stake its claim. It is learnt that the party has already sought legal opinion on the matter from senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal. The senior advocate may be the Shiv Sena’s counsel if the party chooses to move the top court against the Governor’s supposed move.