Maharashtra: President Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate ‘Vishwa Shanti Ahimsa Sammelan’

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived at Nashik Monday to inaugurate the three-day "Vishwa Shanti Ahimsa Sammelan" at Mangi Tungi in Satana taluka, about 125 kilometres from here.

Published: October 22, 2018
The president and his wife, Savita Kovind, were welcomed at the Ojhar Airport here by Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre and other officials.

After inaugurating the “Vishwa Shanti Ahimsa Sammelan” (world peace and non-violence conference), organised by the Bhagwan Rishabhdev Murti Nirmaan Samiti, Kovind will present the first international “Bhagwan Rishabhdev Award” to Teerthanker Mahaveer University, based in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, the organisers had earlier said.

 

