Maharashtra Polls: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance announcement in two days, says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that his party will contest the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections with the BJP and the seat-sharing formula will be announced in the next two days. Speaking to reporters on the alliance, Thackeray said: “We have held systematic talks with the BJP leaders. I hope that in a day or two we will come to a decision.” He denied the reports that both the parties would contest on 135 seats each. The Shiv Sena chief said that these numbers were spread by media.

Earlier this month, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had said that the “BJP will have to respect the 50-50 formula that was decided in presence of Shah and Fadnavis”.

In 2014, the BJP and Shiv Sena had contested the assembly polls separately. The Sena had walked out of the decade-old alliance over seat-sharing. However, the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 122 of 260 seats it contested. The Shiv Sena came at the second position with 63 of 283 seats it contested. No party could secure the number required to form the government. Left with no option, the BJP and Shiv Sena came together to form the government.

Earlier this week, NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced a pre-poll alliance with the Congress. The NCP and Congress will contest on 125 seats each, leaving 38 seats for other alliance partners. In the last assembly elections, both the parties had contested separately but lost the polls badly to BJP and Shiv Sena. The grand old party won 42 of 287 seats it contested whereas its alliance partner could win just 41 of 278.

The BJP is confident that it would come back to power in the state following some historic decisions by the central government in the recent past. Maharashtra will go to polls later this year.