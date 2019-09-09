Maharashtra polls | Announcement on BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in two days: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra will go to polls later this year. (PTI)

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that an official announcement of his party’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party for the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra would be made in the next two days. He, however, made it clear that the formula for sharing of seats between Shiv Sena and the BJP will be finalised after detailed deliberations. Informing about the development, Thackeray said: “The official announcement of the BJP and Shiv Sena contesting the (assembly) elections jointly will be made in the next couple of days.”

This comes just days after the Shiv Sena chief while sharing a stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function in Mumbai said that the alliance between both the parties — Shiv Sena and BJP — was inevitable. “The alliance is ‘atal’ (inevitable). We want power…No doubt about it, but we need it for developing the state. The ‘yuti’ (NDA alliance) will return to power in the state once again after polls.”

According to reports, Shiv Sena and BJP could contest on 270 of 288 seats while leaving 18 for smaller alliance partners. But Sena wants the BJP to follow 50:50 formula for 270 seats, which means both parties may contest on 135 seats each.

Maharashtra will go to polls later this year. In the last assembly elections, Shiv Sena and BJP had contested the polls separately. The saffron party emerged as the single largest party by winning 122 of 260 seats it contested. The Shiv Sena could win just 63 of 282 seats it contested. No party could cross the majority mark of 145 to form the government in 288-member House.

Following the fractured mandate in 2014, the BJP and Shiv Sena came together to form the government. Both the parties contested the recent Lok Sabha polls together and swept the state by winning 41 of 48 seats. The BJP won 23 of 24 it contested whereas Shiv Sena won 18 of 20.

Recently, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he was confident that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance would come back to power.