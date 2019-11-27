Maharashtra politics: Will speak about Ajit Pawar’s support at right time, says Devendra Fadnavis

The four-day-old government, however, collapsed on Tuesday, after Ajit Pawar resigned citing “personal reasons”. (PTI)

Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said he will speak at “right time” about the support extended by NCP leader Ajit Pawar to the BJP in forming the government last week, which collapsed on Tuesday.

“I will speak about it at the right time,” Fadnavis said when asked by reporters on the Vidhan Bhavan premises about the support extended by Ajit Pawar to the BJP in forming a government on November 23. The BJP formed government on November 23 morning after Ajit Pawar broke ranks with the NCP and aligned with the saffron party. Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar then took oath as CM and deputy CM, respectively.

The four-day-old government, however, collapsed on Tuesday, after Ajit Pawar resigned citing “personal reasons”. Fadnavis also stepped down. Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress nominee Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the next chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday.