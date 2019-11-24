Maharashtra politics: Still with NCP, says Ajit; bid to create confusion, says Sharad Pawar

By: |
Published: November 24, 2019 6:43:08 PM

A day after his stunning volte face, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said he was still with the NCP, adding Sharad Pawar continued to be his leader.

maharashtra news, ajit pawar, maharashtra, sharad pawar, maharastra gov news, maharashtra cm, devendra fadnavis ,maharashtra election, maharashtra election news, ncp, maharashtra government, maharashtra government update, ncp party, shiv sena, sanjay raut, amit shah, maharashtra election results 2019 seats ,cm of maharashtra, maharashtra politics, fadnavis, maharashtra election results, uddhav thackeray, bjp, maharashtra cm news, shiv sena ncp bjp, maharashtraNCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said there was no question of an alliance withthe BJP in Maharashtra. He was reacting to his nephew Ajit Pawar’s tweets that he was still with NCP and that the “BJP-NCP alliance” would provide a stable government in the state.
“There is no question of forming an alliance with @BJP4Maharashtra. NCP has unanimously decided to ally with @ShivSena & @INCMaharashtra to form the government,” Sharad Pawar tweeted. “Shri Ajit Pawars statement is false and misleading in order to create confusion and false perception among the people,” he added.

A day after his stunning volte face, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said he was still with the NCP, adding Sharad Pawar continued to be his leader. In a series of tweets after thanking BJP leaders for their congratulatory messages, Ajit Pawar also said the “BJP-NCP alliance” will provide a stable government in Maharashtra for the next five years.

“I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader. Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people,” the 60-year-old leader tweeted. “There is absolutely no need to worry, all is well. However a little patience is required. Thank you very much for all your support,” he tweeted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Maharashtra politics: Still with NCP, says Ajit; bid to create confusion, says Sharad Pawar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PM Modi thanks people for showing maturity after Ayodhya verdict
2Former MP chief minister Kailash Joshi passes away, PM Modi lauds his contribution
3NCP, Shiv Sena, Congress shift MLAs to hotels amid poaching threat