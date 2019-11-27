Maharashtra politics: Aaditya Thackeray meets Sonia Gandhi, invites her for Uddhav’s swearing-in

Aaditya Thackeray had a brief meeting with Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence in national capital.
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday night met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and is understood to have invited her for Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing-in as Maharashtra Chief Minister.
Aaditya Thackeray had a brief meeting with Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence here. The Congress tweeted a photo of the two leaders from its official Twitter handle.
He is understood to have invited Gandhi for Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing-in that will take place at 6:40 pm at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai on Thursday.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.