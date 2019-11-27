Maharashtra politics: Aaditya Thackeray meets Sonia Gandhi, invites her for Uddhav’s swearing-in

By: |
Published: November 27, 2019 10:33:49 PM

Aaditya Thackeray had a brief meeting with Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence in national capital.

sonia gandhi, aditya thackerayAaditya Thackeray with Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday night met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and is understood to have invited her for Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing-in as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Aaditya Thackeray had a brief meeting with Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence here. The Congress tweeted a photo of the two leaders from its official Twitter handle.

He is understood to have invited Gandhi for Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing-in that will take place at 6:40 pm at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai on Thursday.

