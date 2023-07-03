scorecardresearch
Maharashtra news LIVE: Sharad Pawar faction moves disqualification request day after Ajit Pawar’s coup

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has suffered a massive blow after nephew Ajit Pawar joined Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra on Sunday. Here are the latest updates.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Maharashtra politics news live updates
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais with CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and newly sworn-in State Cabinet ministers during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (PTI photo)
Maharashtra news Live Updates: A day after Ajit Pawar staged a coup in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has moved a disqualification petition against him and eight others who took oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led state government.

The party founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999 suffered a vertical split after his nephew Ajit Pawar broke ranks and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as deputy chief minister. Eight other NCP MLAs, including staunch Sharad Pawar loyalists like Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, were made ministers.

Maharashtra news live updates: Here are the latest updates on Ajit Pawar’s big switch

11:36 (IST) 3 Jul 2023
Maharashtra news: Sharad Pawar to visit Karad

A day after a vertical split in his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar on Monday left for Karad to visit the memorial of Maharashtra's first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan.

The NCP chief was accompanied by his wife Pratibha Pawar, Rajya Sabha member Vandana Chavan, NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakde, party's Pune city unit president Prashant Jagtap and many other party workers.

11:34 (IST) 3 Jul 2023
Eknath Shinde will be replaced as Maharashtra Chief Minister: Sanjay Raut

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday reiterated his claim that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra a day ago, would soon replace Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Sanjay Raut also said that 16 MLAs who were part of the split in Shiv Sena almost a year ago are going to be “disqualified”.

“Today I am saying this in front of the camera, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is going to change. Eknath Shinde is being removed. Eknath Shinde and the 16 MLAs are going to be disqualified,” Raut said while talking to ANI.

On Sunday, Jitendra Awhad was made the Leader of Opposition in Assembly replacing Ajit Pawar. Pawar’s move is yet another blow to the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as well as the Opposition unity project. Sharad Pawar, however, remained defiant, vowing to rebuild the party.

First published on: 03-07-2023 at 11:28 IST

