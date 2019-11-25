Maharashtra political drama: Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP, says party repeating game it played in Karnataka

Maharashtra political crisis: Priyanka Gandhi has alleged that the BJP was repeating the game it played in Karnataka.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Maharashtra political crisis. In a tweet shared this morning, she accused the saffron party of disregarding the institutions and Constitution to grab the power. She alleged that the BJP was repeating the game it played in Karnataka to gain majority.

In Karnataka, then Congress and JD(S) MLAs resigned from the House to reduce the effective strength of the Legislative Assembly, thus enabling the BJP to form the government. The Congress had blamed the BJP for breaking its MLAs.

“Television channels are showing BJP in Maharashtra was disregarding the institutions and Constitution and repeating its game of Karnataka. In Maharashtra, 12,000 farmers have committed suicide. The BJP government didn’t provide help to them. Have we reached the stage of open kidnapping of the mandate?” she tweeted in Hindi.

The stunning political drama shifted to the Supreme Court on Sunday, a day after BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis returned as the Chief Minister and NCP’s Ajit Pawar took oath the Deputy CM.

— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 25, 2019



The three parties filed a joint petition seeking floor test in Maharashtra in 24 hours. The court on Sunday, however, said that it will pass an order on Monday at 10:30 AM and sought two letters — Governor’s invitation the BJP to form the government and BJP’s letter to Governor.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena claimed that the Sena-NCP-Congress combine has a support of 165 MLAs and can comfortably prove its majority in the Assembly. The BJP also claimed that Fadnavis had the support of 170 MLAs. The majority mark in a House of 288 is 145.

In the last month’s Assembly elections, the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance won 161 seats. While the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats. The alliance, however, couldn’t form the government after Shiv Sena demanded the CM’s chair for 2.5 years, a demand categorically rejected by the BJP. As a result, the state was placed under the President’s rule. The Shiv Sena then sought the support of the NCP and Congress to form the government.