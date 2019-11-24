Maharashtra political developments a murder of democracy, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

By: |
Published: November 24, 2019 12:45:25 AM

In a dramatic turn of events, Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister for a second term in the morning though his party, the BJP, lacked majority while Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister, a move seen as rebellion against his uncle.

Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh (Twitter image)Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh (Twitter image)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday dubbed the “theft and murder of democracy” the political developments in Maharashtra, where NCP’s Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP in a coup and took oath as deputy of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Baghel was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Jagdalpur, the headquarterof Bastar district.

“It is very unfortunate that democracy was being stolen this way (in Maharashtra). You (apparently referring to the Maharashtra Governor) had imposed President’s rule there and revoked it in overnight and administered oath to chief minister and deputy CM by inviting them secretly. What kind of democracy is this?” Baghel said when asked about political happenings in Maharashtra.

"You did not wait and even not given opportunity to anyone to prove majority. It is the murder of democracy," he said.

