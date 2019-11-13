Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena says ready to assume role of ‘Neelkanth’ to end instability

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference as his son and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray looks on in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for rejoicing the party’s failure to prove majority before the Governor in 24 hours to form the next government in Maharashtra. In its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena equated its decision to broker a deal with rivals Congress and NCP to ‘consuming poison’ for the betterment of Maharashtra people.

The party said that it is ready to go to any extent to end the political uncertainty in the state and went on to cite Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir as examples where the BJP formed governments with the support of diverse parties.

“After partaking of ambrosia laced with a drop of poison with the Bharatiya Janata Party, we are now prepared to end the instability in Maharashtra by assuming the role of ‘Neelkanth’. To explain that in the language of Hindutva, Chhatrapati Shivaji worshipped Lord Shiva who consumed poison, and the Sena is devoted to Shivaji,” the article said.

The Shiv Sena has been facing flak over its intent to form government in the state with the help of Congress, a party it has been heavily critical of and is miles apart when it comes to ideology. The Shiv Sena, however, has rubbished such assertions by citing the examples of Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray also cited the example of JJP’s Dushyant Chautala, now Haryana’s Deputy CM, to allege that the BJP went ahead and formed government in Haryana with JJP despite Chuatala’s heavy criticism of the BJP government and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stopping short of naming the BJP, it said, “Some were celebrating the non-formation of government.”

Attacking the BJP further, the daily said that the saffron party got 15 days to stake the claim whereas the Shiv Sena got only 24 hours. It added that Governor sought signatures of the MLAs within 24 hours which was not possible.

How could signatures of all MLAs be secured when some were out of the state, it asked.

The Shiv Sena was asked by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Sunday evening to submit within 24 hours the names and signatures of the MLAs who are ready to support it to form the next government in the state. The Sena, however, couldn’t get the papers.

On Monday evening, Shiv Sena claimed the Congress and NCP have agreed ‘in principle’ to support its government, but it needs three days more time to submit the letters. The Governor, however, rejected its demand and invited NCP to express its willingness to form the government. The Sharad Pawar’s party on Wednesday afternoon sent a letter to the Governor’s office seeking more time to form the government, forcing the Governor to recommended President’s rule in the state.