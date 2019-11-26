Maharashtra Political Crisis: Senior-most MLA should be made pro-tem speaker, says Congress ahead of floor test

By: |
New Delhi | Published: November 26, 2019 3:52:02 PM

The party's assertion comes ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly floor test on Wednesday after the Supreme Court gave directions for holding it on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Political Crisis, Maharashtra Politics, Maharashtra government, Maharashtra assembly, Maharashtra floor test, floor test, Abhishek Singhvi “It is a tradition that the senior-most (legislator) is made pro-tem speaker. We go by conventions and traditions,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi told reporters. (ANI)

The Congress on Tuesday called for the appointment of the senior-most lawmaker in Maharashtra Assembly as pro-tem speaker, saying precedents and conventions should be followed. The party’s assertion comes ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly floor test on Wednesday after the Supreme Court gave directions for holding it on Wednesday.

“It has happened in nine cases. If you remember in Karnataka, first K G Bopaiah ji was made speaker, but then he was changed as he was not senior-most. So automatically, it is a tradition that the senior-most (legislator) is made pro-tem speaker. We go by conventions and traditions,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi told reporters.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Maharashtra Political Crisis: Senior-most MLA should be made pro-tem speaker, says Congress ahead of floor test
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Shiv Sena’s advice to Ajit Pawar: Quit NCP and survive like Sharad Pawar instead of making false claims
2Ajit Pawar skips 26/11 ceremony at police memorial; Governor, CM Fadnavis pay tributes
3Veteran RJD leader Jagadanand Singh to head party’s Bihar unit