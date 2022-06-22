Maharashtra political crisis: Sanjay Raut hints at assembly dissolution, BJP says ‘longest work from home about to end’

With the political crisis in Maharashtra deepening, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hinted at dissolving the state legislative assembly. “The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha,” he tweeted.

The BJP was quick to take a swipe at the MVA government and said that Raut and his party were themselves responsible for the turmoil in the state politics.

Party’s IT Cell in-charge Amit Malviya saying that the “longest work from tenure” was seemingly heading towards an end. “Looks like the longest ‘Work from Home’ tenure in any office in the world is about to end in Maharashtra!” Malviya wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, Raut said he has been holding discussions with Shinde and the talks are “positive”. He also said said Shinde has not put forth any conditions before the party, and that discussions are also underway with other Sena leaders who are with Shinde.

Raut expressed confidence that Shinde and other rebel MLAs will be back into the party fold, and said their “misunderstandings will be addressed”. “It is difficult for him (Shinde) to leave the party and it will be difficult for us (the Sena) to leave him. Our dialogue is on. We spoke for an hour in the morning. Talks are also on with the MLAs who are with Shinde,” Raut said.

“Our talks with him are taking place in a cordial manner and they have been positive,” the Shiv Sena’s chief spokesperson said.

Eknath has claimed support of 40 MLAs, including 33 from Sena and seven Independents. Reports suggest that the rebel lawmakers might seek floor test. The BJP, meanwhile, remains on a ‘wait and watch’ mode, claiming that it has no involvement in the ongoing political crisis.