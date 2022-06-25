Maharashtra Political Crisis News Live: Security of families of 38 ‘rebel’ MLAs ‘maliciously’ withdrawn, Shinde writes to Thackeray

Eknath Shinde Live News, Maharashtra Political Crisis Live: In order to decide the fate of Maharashtra amid the ongoing political turmoil, several stakeholders have called important meetings on Saturday with the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis set to meet BJP’s allies in the state throughout the day and Union Ramdas Athawale at 11 am. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has summoned a National Executive Meet at 1 am, while his son Aaditya Thackeray will be addressing the youth wing of Shiv Sena at a public meeting in Birla Matoshree Sabhagrah, Marine Lines at 6:30 pm. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal is likely to send suspension notices to the 16 legislators from the Eknath Shinde camp after the ‘Uddhav’ camp had written to Zirwal, requesting for the same. Talking to FE online, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraish said that the Shiv Sena might have sent the (names of) 16 die-hard supporters of the ‘rebel’ camp for disqualification in a desperate attempt to intimidate the rest sitting on the fence to return.

In another setback to the ‘Uddhav’ camp, Eknath Shinde claimed that he had the support of 50 MLAs, including 40 from the Shiv Sena camp. Shinde has been camping with the other ‘rebel’ MLAs at a 5-star hotel in the outskirts of Assam. On Friday, CM Uddhav Thackeray, while addressing a meeting of the party corporators via video-conferencing, struck a defiant note saying that the Eknath Shinde camp has no option but to join the BJP, while stating that the party was “betrayed by its own people.”

