Maharashtra Political Crisis News Live: Security of families of 38 ‘rebel’ MLAs ‘maliciously’ withdrawn, Shinde writes to Thackeray

Eknath Shinde Live News, Maharashtra Political Crisis Live: In order to decide the fate of Maharashtra amid the ongoing political turmoil, several stakeholders have called important meetings on Saturday with the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis set to meet BJP’s allies in the state throughout the day and Union Ramdas Athawale at 11 am. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has summoned a National Executive Meet at 1 am, while his son Aaditya Thackeray will be addressing the youth wing of Shiv Sena at a public meeting in Birla Matoshree Sabhagrah, Marine Lines at 6:30 pm. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal is likely to send suspension notices to the 16 legislators from the Eknath Shinde camp after the ‘Uddhav’ camp had written to Zirwal, requesting for the same. Talking to FE online, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraish said that the Shiv Sena might have sent the (names of) 16 die-hard supporters of the ‘rebel’ camp for disqualification in a desperate attempt to intimidate the rest sitting on the fence to return.
In another setback to the ‘Uddhav’ camp, Eknath Shinde claimed that he had the support of 50 MLAs, including 40 from the Shiv Sena camp. Shinde has been camping with the other ‘rebel’ MLAs at a 5-star hotel in the outskirts of Assam. On Friday, CM Uddhav Thackeray, while addressing a meeting of the party corporators via video-conferencing, struck a defiant note saying that the Eknath Shinde camp has no option but to join the BJP, while stating that the party was “betrayed by its own people.”
“You are an MLA, so security has been provided to you. Your family members can't be provided with the same,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Eknath Shinde's letter over the withdrawal of security of family members of 38 MLAs (ANI)
Who is paying bills of hotels in Surat and Guwahati as well as the chartered flight? Is it true that horsetrading rate is Rs 50 crore? If ED and IT get activated, the source of the black money will be exposed: NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase (PTI)
“If a Shiv Sena worker is going to become a chief minister, you should go (with the BJP). But if you are, after all, going to become a deputy chief minister, you should have told me, I would have made you deputy chief minister,” Uddhav Thackeray tells Eknath Shinde.
The protection of Shiv Sena MLAs has been withdrawn by order of the Chief Minister and the Home Minister. The government is responsible for protecting them and their families, tweets Eknath Shinde.
https://twitter.com/mieknathshinde/status/1540560670676361216