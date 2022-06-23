Maharashtra Political Crisis Live News, Uddhav Thackeray Latest News: With rebels refusing to back down and numbers clearly not in his favour, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray vacated his official residence ‘Varsha’ and moved back to his family home ‘Matoshree’ late on Wednesday night. This came hours after he offered to quit amid the rebellion by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who continues to flex muscles asking Shiv Sena to break ties with the Congress and NCP, and realign with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut, however, asserted Thackeray will not resign following the rebellion and maintained the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will prove its majority in the Assembly if required.

Meanwhile, four more MLAs joined the Shinde camp in Guwahati on Wednesday night. The rebel Sena leader has already claimed support of 46 MLAs, including six ministers, pushing the MVA government into survival crisis. A plea filed in the Supreme Court has sought a crackdown on all MLAs who indulge in defection. It also sought the top court’s directions to restrain defecting MLAs from contesting elections for five years.

Live Updates

07:45 (IST) 23 Jun 2022 Four more MLAs, including two Independents, join Eknath Shinde camp https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1539786068001562624