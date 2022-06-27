Maharashtra Crisis LIVE: Supreme Court likely to hear Eknath Shinde’s plea today, eighth minister from Thackeray camp joins rebels

Maharashtra MVA Crisis Live News, Eknath Shinde Latest News: The Supreme Court is likely to hear today a plea by rebel Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde challenging the disqualification notice issued by the deputy speaker to him and 15 other rebel MLAs, calling the action “illegal and unconstitutional” and seeking a stay on it. A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala is likely to hear Shinde’s plea on Monday seeking directions to the deputy speaker to not take any action in the disqualification petition against him.
Meanwhhile, another Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Sunday reached Guwahati and joined the dissident camp. Samant’s convoy, escorted by Assam Police, was seen entering the Radisson Blu Hotel off NH-37. So far, Maharashtra cabinet ministers Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre, and ministers of state Shamburaje Desai and Abdul Sattar have joined the rebel camp. Another minister, Bachu Kadu of Prahar Janshakti Party, and an Independent minister from Sena quota, Rajendra Yedravkar, have also been camping with Shinde.
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates, Eknath Shinde vs Uddhav Thackeray Latest News
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shide spoke to MNS chief Raj Thackeray over phone twice. Shinde spoke to Thackeray about the recent political situation in Maharashtra and enquired about his health, an MNS leader confirmed: ANI
The Shinde camp has made three main prayers in their petition. Here's what they have demanded:
First — Eknath Shinde has challenged the appointment of Ajay Choudhari as the Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader and rejection of their no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker.
Second — Shinde Camp has asked the Supreme Court to direct Deputy Speaker not to take any action on the disqualification plea against them till the motion of removal of Deputy Speaker is decided. They have also challenged the disqualification notices issued to the Shinde Camp, calling them illegal and arbitrary.
Third — Shinde camp has also asked for direction to Maharashtra government to provide security to the family of the rebels. Shinde has said that his other colleagues and he are receiving threats to their lives on a daily basis regarding their life and liberty.
The rebel group led by Shinde is demanding that Shiv Sena should withdraw from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which also comprises the Congress and NCP, but Sena supremo and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has refused to give in and the party has now asked the dissidents to quit and contest polls again.
The Maharashtra legislature secretariat on Saturday had issued ‘summons’ to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs including Shinde, seeking written replies by the evening of June 27 to the complaints seeking their disqualification.
Signed by Rajendra Bhagwat, principal secretary of the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, the summons were sent to all 16 MLAs named by the Shiv Sena’s chief whip Sunil Prabhu in a letter.
Prabhu had earlier asked the rebel MLAs of the Shinde faction to attend a party meeting here on Wednesday but none of them turned up. Subsequently, the Sena submitted two letters to the legislature secretariat, seeking disqualification of 16 MLAs including Shinde.
The summons issued by Bhagwat on Saturday said that Prabhu had submitted a letter to deputy speaker of the Assembly Narhari Zirwal seeking their disqualification under The Members of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on ground of Defection) Rules, 1986.