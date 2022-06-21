Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: MVA calls urgent meetings, Fadnavis rushes to Delhi; Sanjay Raut says all Sena MLAs will return

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live News, Eknath Shinde Latest News: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra remains on tenterhooks after its minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde went incommunicado along with a dozen-odd MLAs from his party. Shinde is said to be at a resort in Gujarat’s Surat, accompanied by other ‘rebel’ MLAs. This comes a day after the alliance government suffered a major setback in the MLC polls as it lost one of the six seats in contested at the hands of the BJP, raising apprehensions of cross-voting.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called an urgent meeting of the alliance partners in wake of the development. Another meeting has been called by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar where leaders of 17 opposition parties are likely to meet to finalise the joint candidate for the upcoming presidential election. According to TV reports, nine other MLAs from Shiv Sena are also likely to join Shinde, who is expected to address a press conference at 2 pm today.
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live News, Maharashtra Government Latest News
Some MLAs of Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde are currently not reachable. Efforts are being made to topple the MVA government but BJP has to remember that Maharashtra is very different from Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh: Sanjay Raut
I have heard that our MLAs are in Surat, Gujarat and they are not being allowed to leave. But they will certainly return as all of them are dedicated to Shiv Sena. I trust that all our MLAs will return and everything will be fine: Sanjay Raut
BJP — 106
Shiv Sena — 55
NCP — 53
Congress — 44
Independents — 13
Others — 10
Vacant — 01
BJP is using power from the Centre. It’s using power and money and the path of lies. Finally, truth will prevail: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole
State Congress is holding a meeting today to discuss the results. There is dhoop and shade in politics. The dhoop will recede soon: Nana Patole
Eknath Shinde’s absence along with other MLAs has set off speculation that the ruling alliance government may be in danger. Read More
The opposition BJP on Monday won all five seats it contested in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections for 10 seats, while Congress candidate and Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore lost, in another setback for the MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, after the Rajya Sabha polls earlier this month. Two candidates each of the Shiv Sena and NCP won, while the Congress managed to bag just one seat.
Ten Council seats were up for grabs and 11 candidates were in the fray for the elections, which came days after the Rajya Sabha polls, which saw the BJP handing an embarrassing defeat to the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition.