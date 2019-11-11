Maharashtra political crisis: Bal Thackeray gave BJP a place in Maharashtra, Uddhav should ‘teach them a lesson’, says HD Deve Gowda

“If Congress decides to support Shiv Sena, they should keep the alliance for the next 5 years, to make people will trust Congress,” Deve Gowda said.

As Congress and Nationalist Congress Party of Sharad Pawar get into a huddle over supporting Shiv Sena to form a government in Maharashtra, Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said that it is Balasaheb Thackrey who brought BJP to Maharashtra, and it is time for Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to “teach them a lesson”.

Deve Gowda told news agency ANI, “Balasaheb (Thackrey) brought BJP in Maharashtra, as Lal Krishna Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee went to his residence and requested for seats.” He further added that “BJP overrode that, and that is the reason why Uddhav Thackeray has taken a stand to teach them a lesson.”

According to him, now it is on Congress and NCP to put down BJP, in Maharashtra. “If Congress decides to support Shiv Sena, they should keep the alliance for the next 5 years, to make people will trust Congress,” Deve Gowda said.

In the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP got 105 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 56 seats, NCP with 54, while the Congress got 44. In the 288-member Legislative Assembly, the ruling party needs to have 145 MLAs to cross the halfway mark, which will only be possible if Sena gets the support of both Congress and NCP.

Meanwhile, the only Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant in the NDA government resigned on Monday, apparently after NCP set it as one of the conditions for support. Congress is also holding a meeting at Sonia Gandhi’s residence with top party leaders, to discuss the political situation in the state and take a final call on the future course of action. According to several media reports, majority of the Congress MLAs are in favour of supporting the NCP- Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrakant Patil announced that they are opting not to form government in Maharashtra since the party does not have the numbers, and their ally Shiv Sena has decided not to join hands with them.