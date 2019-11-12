Maharashtra political crisis: AIMIM won’t support Shiv Sena-Congress govt, says Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Amidst the ongoing stalemate in Maharashtra over the government formation the possibility of President’s rule in the state, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Monday, hit out at the possible alliance between Shiv Sena and NCP-Congress, saying that the people will finally know who was colluding with whom during the election.

Rejecting any possibility of AIMIM supporting a Shiv Sena-led coalition government, Owaisi said, “We will not support a BJP-led government or a Shiv Sena-led one, we would stand by our ideologies.”

“I am happy if Congress and NCP are supporting Shiv Sena. People will now know who was cutting into whose votes or was colluding with whom,” Owaisi said, according to ANI.

Asked about his stand if an NCP candidate is chosen as the chief minister in Maharastra, the AIMIM leader said whatever is happening right now is a ‘game’. “First you get married, then you have kids. They are not even married yet, so there is nothing for us to consider,” he said, ANI reported.

In the recent state Assembly elections, BJP got 105 MLAs in the 288-member House while the Shiv Sena has 56. The NCP and Congress have 54 and 44 MLAs, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister today chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet where the political situation in Maharashtra was discussed. The Cabinet is learnt to have approved the Governor’s recommendation to the President to impose President’s rule in the state.

Congress and NCP, who have a pre-poll alliance, have also decided to make the decision about supporting Shiv Sena collectively.

On Monday, right before the deadline ended, Sena met the Governor and asked for two more days of time, which was rejected. The NCP was called to form the government. Parleys began between Congress and NCP to discuss the government formation as well as key posts. The top party leaders are scheduled to meet in Mumbai later today. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena is considering moving the Supreme Court against Maharashtra Governor, as they were denied more time to form the government in Maharashtra.