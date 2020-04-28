  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra: Police personnel attacked while trying to prevent gathering at Aurangabad mosque

By: |
Published: April 28, 2020 12:05:04 PM

Religious and social gatherings are banned in view of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown across the country.

While the three were being questioned, their friends also reached the spot and started arguing with police personnel.

A team of police personnel was on Monday pelted with stones when they went to verify a report about a religious gathering being held at a place of worship in Bidkin village in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, a senior officer said.

A police official sustained minor injuries in the incident which occurred around 7:30 pm. Confirming the incident, district Superintendent of Police Mokshada Patil told PTI that a case was being registered.

“A team of Bidkin Police received information that 35-40 people have gathered at a mosque to offer prayers. When a police team went to verify this information, they were pelted with stones,” she said. Police have taken 15 people in custody.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to Muslims to offer prayers at their homes during ongoing Ramzan month.

