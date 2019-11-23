Maharashtra: ‘Party and family split’ – NCP MP Supriya Sule says in WhatsApp status

Supriya Sule with father and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (File Photo/PTI)

Maharashtra news: Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule on Saturday confirmed that there has been a split in the party as well as the family after her cousin Ajit Pawar stunned everyone by joining hands with the BJP. Ajit Pawar, nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, took oath as Maharashtra deputy CM in an early morning ceremony at Raj Bhawan. Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the CM after nearly a month-long political drama in the state.

“Party and family split,” said Supriya Sule in her WhatsApp status.

Maharashtra political scenario changed dramatically overnight as just hours after participating in a Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP meeting in Mumbai on Friday evening, Ajit Pawar decided to side with the BJP. Sharad Pawar said he had no idea of his nephew’s move and that it was his own decision and not the NCP’s.

“Ajit Pawar’s decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his,” the 79-year-old leader tweeted.

While the BJP claimed that it has support of all 54 NCP MLAs, Nawab Malik said letter of support with signatures of MLAs collected for alliance with Shiv Sena, Congress has been ‘misused’.

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut accused Ajit Pawar of backstabbing while absolving Sharad Pawar on any role on the political coup.

“Till 9 pm this mahashay (person) was sitting with us and participating in discussions. He has backstabbed the people of Maharashtra and the BJP has once again misused the Governor’s Office for power,” Raut told reporters.