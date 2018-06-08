Maharashtra parents to get message from school if child remains absent

The Maharashtra School Education department has issued guidelines for schools and junior colleges, mandating certain safety measures in students’ interest. (PTI)

The parents in Maharashtra will get a text message from the schools if their child remains absent. The decision is set to be implemented from academic session 2018-19. The move aims at ensuring the safety and security of students. The decision was taken by Maharashtra education department on Thursday. The decision will be mandatory for all schools across the state, irrespective of the board and affiliations.

As per the circular issued, the state education department has asked all schools to send text message related to attendance to the registered mobile number of parents. Apart from text messages, the education department also laid out few pointers to be followed like – marking of each child attendance in three times a day during school hours, not punishing the children in a way that will cause physical or mental trauma.

The education department also asked the schools to verify staff before recruiting them. It also directed the schools to prepare a character certificate of each employee including the peons, faculty, bus drivers, conductors and others. For the safety of girl students, the department asked the schools to deploy a female attendant near the girl’s washroom, school buses and on each floor of the school to keep a vigil on them.

Reacting to the circular issued, a principal of a south Mumbai school told Asian Age, “Several of the points mentioned in the circular are already being followed by most of the schools, including us. However, now, as the department has charted out guidelines and norms, schools will be obliged to follow and hence, bring in more safety for students in schools and campuses.” Apart from these, the department also asked the schools and all educational institutes to install CCTV cameras near exit and entrance gates, campuses, each floor etc.