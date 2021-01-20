Maharashtra Panchayat Polls Result: Shiv Sena, NCP, BJP claim victories on highest number of seats; AAP wins 70 seats

Talking to reporters here, Patil, also the Maharashtra NCP president, said, The NCP has won 3,276 gram panchayats and the Congress 1,938. The BJP has won 2,942 and the Shiv Sena 2,406. This is the information I have." (Photo: PTI)

With the announcement of Maharashtra Panchayat poll results, Shiv Sena, NCP and BJP have claimed victory on highest number of seats. These elections are not fought on party symbols, but panels are fielded by political parties or local leaders.

The NCP has won 3,276 gram panchayats, the highest by a party, across Maharashtra, its leader and state Minister Jayant Patil claimed on Tuesday.

The opposition BJP has claimed it has won more than 6,000 gram panchayats.

The elections to 12,711 Gram Panchayats were held on January 15. Polling was held for 1,25,709 seats, for which 2,14,880 candidates were in the fray.

Talking to reporters here, Patil, also the Maharashtra NCP president, said, The NCP has won 3,276 gram panchayats and the Congress 1,938. The BJP has won 2,942 and the Shiv Sena 2,406. This is the information I have.”

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye claimed the party has bagged more than 6,000 gram panchayats in the polls. “We have won more than 6,000 gram panchayats…we speak on the basis of figures. The BJP is the number one party in the state”, Upadhye claimed, while speaking to reporters.

On the other hand, The Republican Party of India (Athawale) president and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale claimed that nearly 3,000 workers of his party have emerged victorious in the recently-held Gram Panchayat elections in Maharashtra.

Athawale also claimed that the BJP and RPI (A) combine has received majority in the elections.

Workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have emerged victorious in 70 seats across 13 districts of Maharashtra in the recently-held Gram Panchayat polls.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the party said at least 300 AAP workers had contested the polls that took place on January 15. The AAP won seats in Gram Panchayats across 13 districts including Latur, Nagpur, Solapur, Nashik, Gondia, Chandrapur, Palghar, Hingoli, Ahmednagar, Jalna, Yavatmal and Bhandara districts, the release stated.