Maharashtra Panchayat election 2022: Voting, result, date, time – all you need to know

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election 2022 Date and Time: A total of 271 gram panchayats in 62 talukas of Maharashtra have gone to panchayat elections on August 4, 2022, across the state. Voting across the state started from 7:30 am and will continue till 5:30 pm. Results will be declared on August 5, 2022.

Maharashtra Pachayat election result 2022: How to check ?

Candidates and voters can check results through various websites as well as different channels from across the state and the rest of the country. They can also log on to the official website of the state election commission. Notably, the elections are being held without the OBC quota that has been rejected by the Supreme Court. There are a total of 28,813 gram panchayats in the state.

Maharashtra Panchayat election: Key constituencies

Among districts where gram panchayat elections are being held include Nashik (40), Dhule (52), Jalgaon (24), Ahmednagar (15), Pune (19), Solapur (25), Satara (10), Sangli (1), Aurangabad (16), Jalna (28), Beed(13), Latur (9), Osmanabad (11), Parbhani (3) and Buldhana (5).

Maharashtra Panchayat election: Full schedule

Earlier, while the dates for the submission of nomination papers by the candidates were scheduled between July 12, 2022, to July 19, 2022 (between 11 am to 3 pm), the date for scrutiny of papers was July 20, 2022. Similarly, the date for withdrawal of nomination papers was July 22, 2022, and the last date for allotment of election symbols and publication of the final list of candidates was July 22, 2022.

The apex court recently refused to interfere with the plea regarding the reservation for OBC community as the process for the nomination was underway. Recently, the top court slammed the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) for rescheduling elections in 92 Nagar Parishad and four Nagar panchayats in the state. It said that the SEC must do the same with panchayat elections like gram panchayat as it cannot interfere with polls that have already been notified. It also reprimanded the SEC for staying the elections in 92 Nagar parishads and nagar panchayats slated to be held on August 18, 2022. During the hearing, it observed that dates could be realigned at the most. It added that the SEC did exactly what it was asked not to.