Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election 2022 Voting and Result Date, Time: The day-long voting for the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat elections ended across the state today evening. The voting that started at 7:30 am ended a little after 5:30 pm.

Voting was held in 271 gram panchayats in 62 talukas of Maharashtra. Since morning, a large number of people were seen queueing up at polling booths across the states waiting to cast their votes. The results of the elections will be announced tomorrow.

Districts that went to polls include Nashik (40), Dhule (52), Jalgaon (24), Ahmednagar (15), Pune (19), Solapur (25), Satara (10), Sangli (1), Aurangabad (16), Jalna (28), Beed(13), Latur (9), Osmanabad (11), Parbhani (3) and Buldhana (5). There are a total of 28,813 gram panchayats in the state.

Also read: Maharashtra Panchayat election 2022: Voting, result, date, time – all you need to know

With results all set to be out tomorrow, candidates and voters can check the results tomorrow morning through a number of regional and national news channels and also various websites, including the official website of the election commission. You can also catch Live updates of the results of FinancialExpress.com for a detailed coverage of the Maharashtra Panchayat Election Results 2022.

Notably, the results are very important this time, as elections were held just days after a new government was formed in the state under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena has moved court claiming that the way government was formed in the state was illegal. More importantly, it will be interesting to watch if the fight over claim to the “real” Shiv Sena between the Thackeray and Shinde factions of the party, as well as the realignment of a section of the party with the BJP, will have an impact.

Also read: Maharashtra Nagar Panchayat Election 2021 Results: BJP claims of winning maximum seats but falls behind MVA combined

Recently, the Supreme Court had slammed the state election commission for rescheduling the upcoming elections in 92 Nagar Parishad and four Nagar panchayats in Maharashtra, which will be held on August 18, 2022. It said that the SEC must do the same with panchayat elections just as in gram panchayat, as the top court cannot interfere with polls .

The apex court also reprimanded the state election commission for holding the elections in 92 Nagar parishads and nagar panchayats . It pointed out that dates could be realigned at the most.