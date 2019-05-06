Maharashtra: Over six tonnes of suspected beef seized, one held

By:
Thane | Published: May 6, 2019 4:58:09 AM

The seizure was made on Saturday night, police said.

india beef exports, world beef exports, india beef, beef export in india, beef lynching, dadri lynching, fake mutton(Representational Photo: Reuters)

Over six tonnes of suspected beef was seized at Padgha in the district and one person was arrested, police said on Sunday.

“Acting on a tip-off, a police team intecepted a tempo and found that it was carrying beef to Mumbai. Total 6,170 kgs of beef worth Rs 6,17,000 was seized along with the vehicle worth Rs 8 lakh,” he said.

“The driver of the tempo was arrested and two others were booked. A case was registered against them under under IPC section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) and also various sections of the Maharashtra Animal Protection Act, 1995,” the official said.

An investigation into the case is on.

