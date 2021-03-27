Maharashtra: Over 500 shops gutted to massive fire at Pune Fashion Street market on MG Road

Pune Fire: Fashion Street on MG Road is a popular shopping destination that houses small outlets selling garments, shoes and other fashion accessories.

In a tragic incident, over 500 shops were gutted by fire that broke out at Fashion Street market in Pune last night. Around 16 fire tenders and two water tankers were deployed to extinguish the fire which was controlled after around hours of untiring efforts by the fire department personnel. It took 60 fire officials including 10 officers to douse the fire in an operation that lasted around four hours.

No casualty has been reported so far but a heavy loss to the hawkers and shop owners have been reported, according to the Chief Fire Officer of Pune Municipal Corporation.

Maharashtra has witnessed four major fire incidents – two yesterday and two today. A major fire broke out at an industrial unit in Badlapur MIDC in the Thane district early today. The blaze has been brought under control and fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident. Another fire broke out at a godown of electric wires in the Prabhadevi area of Mumbai. 15 fire tenders were pressed into the service and the fire fighting operations are underway.

Yesterday, a major fire broke out in a COVID-19 treatment hospital in Mumbai. Nine coronavirus patients reportedly died in the fire at the COVID-19 hospital in a Mumbai mall. All nine patients died due to suffocation as a result of the fire while two other patients at the hospital had already died due to coronavirus before the fire broke out, said BMC.