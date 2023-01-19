scorecardresearch
Maharashtra: Nine killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway

Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said that the accident had taken place at 4.45 AM near Repoli village.

Written by India News Desk
Photo: ANI

At least nine people were killed and a child seriously injured when a truck collided with their van on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Thursday morning, police said, reported ANI.

Five men, three women and a child died in the accident, said police.

Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said that the accident occurred at around 4.45 AM near Repoli village. The victims, who were all relatives, were travelling in the van to Guhagar town in Ratnagiri district. The victims were residents of Hedvi village in Guhagar.

The truck was going towards Mumbai, he said.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation.

The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 11:16:57 am