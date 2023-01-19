Maharashtra: Nine killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway

At least nine people were killed and a child seriously injured when a truck collided with their van on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Thursday morning, police said, reported ANI.

Five men, three women and a child died in the accident, said police.

Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said that the accident occurred at around 4.45 AM near Repoli village. The victims, who were all relatives, were travelling in the van to Guhagar town in Ratnagiri district. The victims were residents of Hedvi village in Guhagar.

The truck was going towards Mumbai, he said.

Maharashtra | Visuals from Goa-Mumbai highway in Repoli area in Raigad where a car accident left nine people, including a child, dead and another child injured. pic.twitter.com/oaH1qKyW83 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation.

The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.