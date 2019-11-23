‘Thought it was fake news’, says Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Maharashtra twist

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi called the Maharashtra development ‘surreal’. (File Photo)

Maharashtra latest news: The Congress hit out at Devendra Fadnavis being sworn-in as the Maharashtra chief minister on Saturday, saying it was a “betrayal of people’s mandate”.

The month-long political impasse in Maharashtra ended dramatically on Saturday with the BJP’s Fadnavis returning as the chief minister, backed by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

NCP’s Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister.

“This is called betrayal of people’s mandate and giving contract for killing democracy,” Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet.

Surreal wht I read abt #Maharashtra. Thought it was fake news. Candidly &personally speaking, our tripartite negotiations shd not have gone on for more than 3 days…took too long. Window given was grabbed by fast movers. #pawarji tussi grt ho! Amazing if true, still not sure — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 23, 2019

He also tagged media reports on allegations of Ajit Pawar’s involvement in scams.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi expressed surprise at the political developments in Maharashtra and said the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena negotiations took too long as the window was grabbed by “fast movers”.

“Surreal what I read about Maharashtra. Thought it was fake news. Candidly and personally speaking, our tripartite negotiations should not have gone on for more than 3 days…took too long. Window given was grabbed by fast movers. Pawarji tussi great ho,” he said in a tweet.