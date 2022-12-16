Maharashtra’s new panel to track interfaith marriages only, intercaste marriages dropped

After receiving flak from Opposition parties over the Maharashtra government’s decision to set up a special committee named “Intercaste/Interfaith Marriage Family Coordination Committee (state level)”, the state government on Thursday amended the Government Resolution (GR) to limit it to gathering information on interfaith marriages only, and not intercaste marriages, The Indian Express reported.

The new GR has been renamed as ‘Interfaith Marriage-Family Coordination Committee (state level)’.

Will only include interfaith marriages: Fadnavis

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday told IE that the earlier GR has now been amended, and will only include interfaith marriages.

He further said that “cheating” in interfaith marriages has increased over the past years, and it has come to the fore as seen in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. Therefore, Fadnavis says, “fraud in the name of love jihad has to be stopped”.

“Tuesday’s GR of the WCD department has been amended. This committee is only for interfaith marriages, and not intercaste marriages. The earlier GR was not the correct one,” he said.

“The state government is encouraging intercaste marriages and there is also a plan to give financial rewards to those who do it. But cheating in interfaith marriages has increased in the past few years and some aspects have come to light in the Shraddha Walkar murder case,” the deputy CM added.

What is Maharashtra’s Interfaith Marriage-Family Coordination Committee?

The Maharashtra government on Thursday formed a 13-member coordination committee which will be headed by Maharashtra’s Women and Child Development (WCD) minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Deputy commissioner in the WCD will be the member-secretary of the panel.

The panel’s scope includes taking stock of interfaith marriages that take place after elopement of couples or are performed at religious places or are registered or non-registered, the GR read.

It also said that a helpline number will be made available for couples in interfaith marriages, and if required, counselling service will be offered to women who have entered into interfaith marriages.

On Tuesday, a committee led by Lodha was set up to gather detailed information about couples in intercaste/interfaith marriages. It also sought to collect information on maternal families of the women involved if they are estranged, so that assistance can be provided if required.

Opposition slams resolution

Following Tuesday’s resolution, Opposition parties slammed the Eknath Shinde-led government for “using the murder of Vasai resident Shraddha Walkar for political gains”.

Samajwadi Party leader and Bhiwandi MLA Rais Shaikh on Wednesday said the party would be challenging the decision in the court, as per IE.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad termed the decision anti-constitutional, and asked the government to stay away from people’s private lives.

Taking to Twitter, Awhad on Wednesday said, “What’s this rubbish of committee to check inter caste/religion marriages? Who is govt to spy on who marries whom? In liberal Maharashtra this a retrograde, nauseating step. Which way is progressive Maharashtra heading towards. Stay away from people’s private life. This is anti constitutional and enchroching into fundamental rights and law commission has taken strong objection.”