Maharashtra new govt formation LIVE: Nitin Gadkari likely to meet Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai today

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had told reporters in Nagpur.

Maharashtra govt formation 2019 Live Updates: Despite getting a clear mandate in the assembly elections, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance appears nowhere near forming the government in Maharashtra even after two weeks of announcement of poll results. Both the parties are adamant to take the CM post. While the Sena wants the top post to be rotated between the two parties, the BJP is not ready to share the chair. With the term of the outgoing Maharashtra Assembly ending on November 9, the political potboiler is certain to witness plenty of developments on Friday.

Citing sources, CNN-News18 reported that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is likely to meet Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai today to iron out differences between the alliance partners. Thackeray had on Thursday toughened his stand saying he would only talk to the BJP if it agrees to share the CM post for 2.5 years.

As uncertainty over the next government continues, Aaditya Thackeray met his party’s newly-elected MLAs who have been shifted to a Mumbai hotel. The Shiv Sena had accused the BJP of trying to ‘poach’ its leaders to form government in the state.

The BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56 in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly in the just concluded elections. The saffron alliance is well past the majority mark of 145, however, both the parties have refused to budge from their stand so far. If they fail to stake claim to form the government by November 9, President’s Rule could be imposed in Maharashtra.

