Maharashtra Navnirman Sena claims credit for Maha multiplex diktat on outside food

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) claimed credit for the state government’s announcement in the Legislative Assembly today that people could take outside food into multiplexes.

“The credit definitely goes to our party for this (the announcement)…unfortunately, we had to adopt an aggressive stand on the issue. But before doing that, we had submitted memorandums. This (announcement) is a victory of that process (initiated by the party),” MNS spokesperson Anil Shidore said today. He contended that disallowing film patrons to carry with them home-cooked or outside food and impelling them to purchase eatables at “exorbitant” rates inside multiplexes went against the “basic rights” of people.

“People should have a choice (from where to buy). You can’t say that one doesn’t have choice in a democracy,” Shidore added. Earlier in the day, state minister Ravindra Chavan said that the multiplexes and malls have been directed to allow outside food on their premises. Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection minister Chavan made the statement in response to a calling attention motion moved by Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde, and other members.

The MNS had recently protested against multiplexes charging exorbitant rates for food items and some of its workers had also allegedly assaulted the staff of a multiplex in Pune on June 29 over this issue. On July 7, several multiplex owners had met MNS chief Raj Thackeray and discussed the objections of the party related to food items being sold in movie theatres.