Maharashtra: Nana Patole’s resignation as Speaker upsets Shiv Sena, NCP

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Nana Patole’s resignation from his post has not gone well with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Tipped to be the next president of the state unit of the Congress replacing Balasaheb Thorat, Patole stepped down from the post of Assembly Speaker on Thursday.

The Indian Express reports citing sources that Thackeray conveyed his displeasure to Patole before his resignation. Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut told the IE that the CM feels when things are going smooth for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, there was no need to disturb the arrangements.

Patole is an MLA from Sakoli assembly constituency in the state. The vacancy created by his resignation has necessitated a fresh election for the post. The development comes ahead of the crucial Budget Session of the state. While Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP forms the ruling coalition, the BJP is the single largest party in the state.

Raut also refuted the rumours that the speaker’s post will not go to Shiv Sena. He said that the post is for Congress as per coalition’s agreement but a final decision will be taken after a meeting.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that he was not consulted by the Congress about Patole’s resignation. He said a decision about the new speaker will be taken after a discussion among the three parties.

Dismissing reports that the Congress made Patole resign to trade the post with Sena for sharing the deputy CM’s post with NCP, Ajit Pawar said that the Congress does not want the Deputy CM post.

According to reports, Shiv Sena is also not willing to entertain any such bargain fearing instability in the government.

While Patole has refused to reveal his new responsibility, Sharad Pawar has said that Patole informed him about taking on party’s responsibility in the state.

Though Patole’s camp wants a ministerial berth for him, party sources termed it unlikely unless a current party minister is asked to step aside.